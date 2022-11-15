Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man booked for stalking, harassing 42-yr-old woman

Ludhiana man booked for stalking, harassing 42-yr-old woman

Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:11 AM IST

Woman said the accused, a resident of Jamalpur, Ludhiana, created a fake account using her name on Instagram and started posting her pictures without permission

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police have booked a Jamalpur resident for stalking a 42-year-old woman and posting pictures of her without permission by creating a fake account on Instagram.

The accused has been identified as Happy Verma of Sukhdev Nagar, Bhamian Road, Jamalpur.

The complainant, a resident of Mundian Kalan, stated that the accused used to stalk her. She alleged in her complaint filed on July 15 that Happy created a fake account using her name on Instagram and started posting her pictures without permission.

Inspector Vikramjit Singh, station house officer at Jamalpur police station, said that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation under Section 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66C of Information and Technology Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

