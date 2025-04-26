Ludhiana: Man dies of drug overdose, 1 booked

A 40-year-old man died reportedly of drug overdose in Indrapuri on Tajpur Road on Thursday. After his family accused one of the deceased’s friends of administering him the fatal dose, an FIR was registered and the accused, identified as Rinka of Indrapuri, was arrested, the division number 7 police said. An FIR was registered and the accused, identified as Rinka of Indrapuri, was arrested. (HT photo for representation)

The deceased’s mother stated in her complaint that he had been struggling with addiction for years but had recently begun undergoing treatment to shun it. He was receiving de-addiction medicine from the civil hospital and the CMC Hospital in Ludhiana. On Thursday, he left stating he was going to hospital to collect his medication but never returned, she said.

Later that day, the family was informed that his body was found in Indrapuri area. She rushed to the spot and later informed the police that Rinka, “a known drug user and friend of the deceased”, was responsible for the death. She claimed that despite her repeated objections, Rinka would often supply drugs to her son.

Assistant sub-inspector Prem Chand, the investigating officer from division number 7 police station, confirmed that an FIR was registered against Rinka under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act. Rinka has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.