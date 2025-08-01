Ludhiana: Man dragged on bonnet of car for half-a-kilometre

A road rage incident unfolded in Ludhiana on Thursday when a man was dragged on the bonnet of a government vehicle for nearly half a kilometre through one of the city’s busiest roads. The car finally stopped near Guru Nanak Stadium when another vehicle blocked its way. (HT Photo)

The incident happened between Jagraon Bridge and Guru Nanak Stadium. According to eyewitnesses, it began with a minor collision between a car and an autorickshaw. Umesh Garg, the victim, claimed that he was crossing from Jagraon bridge when an auto scratched his car. His driver was simply questioning the autorickshaw driver about the bump, when suddenly a man got down from a government car and joined the argument.

Garg stated that this man, who claimed to be the driver of a railway officer, an additional divisional engineer (ADEN), started arguing with him.

Garg alleged that the government driver slapped him during the heated exchange. As the driver tried to flee the scene in the car, Garg stepped in front of the vehicle to stop him. Instead of halting, the driver hit the accelerator and Garg was dragged on the bonnet for several hundred meters.

The car finally stopped near Guru Nanak Stadium when another vehicle blocked its way. Eyewitnesses say a scuffle broke out between both sides as the crowd gathered. Meanwhile, it is claimed that the railway officer was sitting inside the car but quietly slipped away once the vehicle stopped.

The Division Number 8 police soon reached the spot and took both parties to the police station for questioning.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO of Division Number 8 police station, confirmed the incident and said statements from both sides are being recorded. An FIR will be registered based on the findings.