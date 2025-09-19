Ludhiana: Man duped of 36 lakh by wife, FIR registered

A resident of Gurm village alleged that he was duped of ₹36 lakh by his wife and her family who promised to take him to Canada on a spouse visa but abandoned him once she reached overseas. The victim, Harmanpreet Singh, has lodged a complaint against his wife Ramanjot Kaur of Ahmadgarh in Malerkotla, her father Harwinder Singh, mother Kamaldeep Singh, brother Davinder Singh and a relative, Pavittar Singh. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. (HT Photo)

According to the FIR, Harmanpreet met Ramanjot and her family, who assured him that if he bore the expenses of her study visa, she would later sponsor him for a spouse visa. Believing their word, he married Ramanjot on December 14, 2020, and spent nearly ₹36 lakh on her study visa and travel arrangements.

However, once Ramanjot reached Canada, she allegedly stopped answering Harmanpreet’s calls and cut off all ties. Realising that he had been duped, Harmanpreet approached the police and filed a complaint on August 23.

ASI Gamdoor Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dehlon Police Station. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.