Ludhiana: Man ends life; woman booked for abetment

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room on June 2. The Jamalpur police have booked a woman from Rupnaga for abetment to suicide following a complaint by the victim’s mother. A case under Section 108 of the BNS has been registered. (HT photo for representation)

According to the FIR, the deceased was in a relationship with the accused and had financially supported her plans to go abroad. His mother claimed that the woman had promised to help him secure a visa but later cut off contact, leaving him distressed.

Police said the man had made a video call to the woman before his death. He had checked into a hotel where he was found dead. The deceased’s family was informed after hotel staff alerted authorities.

Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and a probe was on.