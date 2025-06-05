Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025

Ludhiana: Man ends life; woman booked for abetment

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2025 05:40 AM IST

According to the FIR, the deceased was in a relationship with the accused and had financially supported her plans to go abroad

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room on June 2. The Jamalpur police have booked a woman from Rupnaga for abetment to suicide following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

A case under Section 108 of the BNS has been registered. (HT photo for representation)
According to the FIR, the deceased was in a relationship with the accused and had financially supported her plans to go abroad. His mother claimed that the woman had promised to help him secure a visa but later cut off contact, leaving him distressed.

Police said the man had made a video call to the woman before his death. He had checked into a hotel where he was found dead. The deceased’s family was informed after hotel staff alerted authorities.

Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and a probe was on.

