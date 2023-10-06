Ludhiana: Man eying spouse visa duped of 40 lakh

The dream of settling abroad stood shattered for a Malaud resident after his wife allegedly duped him of ₹40 lakh on the pretext of taking him to Canada on a spouse visa. After moving abroad, the woman stopped taking his calls and snapped all ties with him. The complainant added that he spent ₹ 40 lakh to send Gagandeep abroad but after moving abroad she stopped taking his calls and also snapped all ties with him. (Getty image)

After investigation, the Malaud police have booked Gagandeep Kaur of Raipur village of Malerkotla district, her father Ravinder Singh and her mother Baljinder Kaur.

The FIR has been registered following an investigation carried out by a DSP Payal following a complaint filed by Sukhwinder Singh of Lehal village in Malaud.

The complainant stated that he married Gagandeep on condition that his family will incur the entire expenditure to send her abroad. After reaching abroad, Gagandeep would take her to Canada on a spouse visa.

The complainant added that he spent ₹40 lakh to send Gagandeep abroad but after moving abroad she stopped taking his calls and also snapped all ties with him.

ASI Surjit Singh said that a case under Sections 406, 420, 506, and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused. They are yet to be arrested.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON