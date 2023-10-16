Ludhiana: Man found injured inside bus terminal dies, FIR filed

Hit by an unidentified vehicle inside the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus terminal, a man succumbed to his injuries on Monday. He was admitted to the civil hospital here by a bus driver. The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver. (ht)

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Mangal Singh of Sahoke village in Moga, the bus driver. Mangal said that when he parked his bus in the bus terminal, he found a man lying injured at counter number 26. On being asked, the man told him that an unidentified vehicle had hit him. The victim introduced himself as Hulchal.

ASI Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said that it is suspected that the man could have been hit by a bus, which was reversing, as no other vehicle can be expected inside the terminal.

The police have lodged an FIR under sections 279, 337, 338 and 304 A of the IPC against an unidentified driver of the vehicle. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the terminal to trace the vehicle that had hit the man.

The ASI said that the dead body of the man has been sent for the postmortem. The police are trying to trace his family members.

