 Ludhiana: Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor girl - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Man gets 20-year RI for raping minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 18, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The court of additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh has convicted a man with 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl. He was also ordered to pay 1 lakh as a fine. The money would be paid as compensation to the victim.

The convict has been identified as Gobind, a resident of Phullanwal village in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict has been identified as Gobind, a resident of Phullanwal village in Ludhiana.

According to the prosecution, on August 10, 2022, a case was registered at Police station Sadar, under sections 376 of IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act against Gobind of Village Phullanwal, Ludhiana. The complainant stated that she works as a domestic help. She along with her two minor daughters was living in a rented accommodation in the village. On August 7, 2022, the accused had raped her daughter.

The accused was arrested by police. However, during the trial, the accused pleaded himself innocent and claimed being falsely implicated by the police. Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused and found him guilty and awarded a sentence of 20 years jail term.

