Ludhiana man held for ₹10.5-lakh ‘digital arrest’ fraud with Kerala doctor

The Kannur city cyber police have arrested a Punjab native in connection with the extortion of ₹10.5 lakh from a female doctor from Thalassery in this north Kerala district. According to Kerala police, the incident happened on November 30, 2025. (HT)

The accused, Jivan Ram, 28, hailing from Ludhiana, had allegedly threatened the doctor with “digital arrest” to coerce her into paying the money.

According to police, the incident happened on November 30, 2025. The fraudsters, pretending to be officers from CBI in Mumbai, contacted the doctor over a WhatsApp video call.

They claimed a money laundering case was filed in her name and pressured her to transfer money to settle the matter. The doctor allegedly sent ₹10.5 lakh across different accounts, which the accused later withdrew via cheque.

The Kannur city police, following instructions from police commissioner Nidhinraj P, tracked the accused to a village in Ludhiana following five days of surveillance, police said.