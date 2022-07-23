Ludhiana: Man held for molesting stepdaughter
A resident of Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. An FIR has been lodged based on the complainant of the victim’s mother.
She said the accused is her second husband and her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage lived with them. She said that her daughter had complained that the accused used to touch her inappropriately and when she talked to her husband about it, he thrashed both of them. Her in-laws didn’t believe her either.
The woman added that she installed a hidden camera in a room, in which the accused was captured sexually harassing the girl, following which she lodged a complaint with Daba police.
Shopkeeper booked for raping specially-abled girl
A shopkeeper has been booked for raping a 10-year-old specially-abled girl in Ekta Colony
The accused has been identified as Vivek Kumar, 21, of Ekta Colony. He runs a shop near the girl’s house and was an acquaintance of her uncle.
The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that her daughter complained of a stomach ache on Thursday, following which she took her to a doctor, who told them the girl had been sexually assaulted. On enquiring, she found out that Kumar had raped her daughter.
-
Ludhiana: 2 yrs on, 7 booked for abetting trader’s suicide
Two years after a 45-year-old trader ended his life in Kabir Nagar, the Division Number 6 police lodged a case of abetment of abetment to suicide against seven people. The accused are a medical store owner, Gopal Sharma; owner of a milk dispensary, Ajay Dhingra; a cloth trader, a hardware store owner, Deepak Dadwal, Sunita Garg, Gopal Das, a grocery store owner and an unidentified scrap dealer in Sahnewal.
-
Ludhiana trader’s murder: Family blames police of inaction
A day after a trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim's family blamed the police of inaction. They stated that unidentified assailants had attempted to murder the deceased, Balkar Singh, seven months ago, but police took six months to lodge an FIR. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects. The FIR had been lodged based on the statement of the victim's father, Ajmer Singh.
-
CBSE Class 10 results: Pratham Jain tops Ludhiana district
Pratham Jain of MGM Public School, Dugri, topped Ludhiana district with 99.8% in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results declared on Friday. Pratham secured 499 out of a maximum 500 marks. While he scored full marks in English, Punjabi, mathematics and science, he got 99 in social science. Pratham is now pursuing commerce and wants to join his father's iron and steel business in Ludhiana.
-
CBSE Class 12 results: Anshika Chaudhry, Makkar top Ludhiana with 99.4%
Instead of following a time table, Anshika Chaudhry of Ryan International School, Jamalpur said she focused on topics to be covered. Anshika Makkar of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar and her elder sister are both preparing to become CAs. Four students secured the second spot with 99.2%, including Ekampreet Kaur from Blossoms Convent School, Arman Kaur Gill of DAV Public School, Pakhowal; Ishan Kapoor of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar and Reetanshi Kharbanda of Kundan Vidya Mandir. She loves to paint and play badminton.
-
Flyers demand more international flights from Pune
While international flights from Pune to Dubai and Singapore were started on December 12 and December 13, 2005, respectively, following which, international flights to Oman and Bangkok, too, were started, Pune airport has been operating only one international flight since January 2022. Flyers from the city continue to bat for an international airport. This will enable Indian carriers to choose Pune airport for direct air connectivity.
