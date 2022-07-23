Ludhiana: Man held for molesting stepdaughter

A resident of Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. An FIR has been lodged based on the complainant of the victim’s mother.

She said the accused is her second husband and her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage lived with them. She said that her daughter had complained that the accused used to touch her inappropriately and when she talked to her husband about it, he thrashed both of them. Her in-laws didn’t believe her either.

The woman added that she installed a hidden camera in a room, in which the accused was captured sexually harassing the girl, following which she lodged a complaint with Daba police.

Shopkeeper booked for raping specially-abled girl

A shopkeeper has been booked for raping a 10-year-old specially-abled girl in Ekta Colony

The accused has been identified as Vivek Kumar, 21, of Ekta Colony. He runs a shop near the girl’s house and was an acquaintance of her uncle.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that her daughter complained of a stomach ache on Thursday, following which she took her to a doctor, who told them the girl had been sexually assaulted. On enquiring, she found out that Kumar had raped her daughter.