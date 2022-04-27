Ludhiana man held for smuggling leopard skin
A Ludhiana man was arrested on Tuesday for animal skin smuggling after a joint team of local police, forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, recovered three leopard skins from his house at Prem Vihar.
The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, who was under the Delhi bureau’s radar for some time. A complaint in this regard was made at the Tibba police station, said station house officer (SHO) inspector Ranbir Singh.
A raid was conducted and Sanjiv was held following recoveries from his house, said the SHO. The suspect reportedly confessed that he used to get leopard skin from a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, and sell it further.
The forest department suspects he was involved in the smuggling of other wild animals’ skin too. He will be produced in court on Wednesday, where police will seek his remand for questioning to trace the illegal trade chain.
Leopard is listed under Schedule 1 (highest protection) of the Wildlife Protection Act. Its nails, teeth and bones are also in demand in the illegal wildlife market.
Widespread protests held in Jammu over erratic water, electricity supply
Enraged over rampant power cuts and erratic water supply amid rising mercury, residents protested in various parts of Jammu on Tuesday. Protests were held in Vijapur town of Samba, Jammu city and Kathua town where angry people strongly castigated the administration for prolonged power cuts and erratic water supply. They also shouted slogans against the LG administration for turning a blind eye to the chaotic situation.
55-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, kin allege foul play
A 55-year-old woman was found dead at The victim, Vimla Devi, 55, a widow's residence in Labour Colony, Jawahar Nagar, on Tuesday morning. The victim, Vimla Devi, 55, a widow, lived alone. Neighbours spotted her lying on the floor and raised the alarm. While police suspect the victim died of natural causes, her maternal family has alleged foul play. The victim had no children, and her siblings had been taking care of her daily expenses after her husband's death.
NIA takes over Sunjuwan terror attack case
Following the encounter near Sunjuwan military station on Friday that left two Jaish terrorists and a Central Industrial Security Force officer dead and 10 others injured, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe, said officials on Tuesday. “NIA has taken over the probe. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are in the process of sharing the case diary, other technical and other material evidences with the NIA,” said senior officials.
Hailstorm in north Kashmir damages fruit orchards
The hailstorm that lashed parts of north Kashmir on Monday evening caused heavy damages to the fruit orchards. The massive hailstorm hit parts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. Director general of horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, said, “As per initial data, the loss caused in orchards ranges from 5% to 30%. So far, we have data of 14 villages which got effected due to the hailstorm. ”
Three Hizbul terrorists involved in panch’s killing arrested in Kulgam
Police busted a module of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday with the arrest of three men in Kulgam. Those arrested have been identified as Nasser Ahmad Wani, Adil Manzoor Rather and Majid Mohd Rather. Militants on Tuesday lobbed a grenade on a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Kulgam district but there was no damage done, officials said. The ultras hurled the grenade at the CRPF bus at Brazloo in Kulgam, the officials said.
