Ludhiana: Man held for snatching elderly woman’s earrings

A resident of LIG flats was arrested on Friday for allegedly snatching an elderly woman’s gold earring in Shivaji Nagar on November 30.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Kamleem. Police have recovered the stolen earrings and nine phones from his possession.

Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 3 police station, said they arrested Mohammad from Dharampura area on the basis of a tip-off.

The SHO added that the accused had snatched gold earrings from Chand Rani, 85, near her house. A case had been lodged under Section 379-B of Indian Penal Code.

The accused is already facing trial in three cases of snatching.