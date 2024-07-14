Ludhiana man held for stealing bike parked outside police station

The police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly stole a bike from outside the Division Number 7 police station, officials said. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Sunday (HT Photo)

They added that a total of nine stolen motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Officials said that an aide of the accused is yet to be arrested. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Amandeep Singh of Bonkar Dogra village in Koom Kalan, confessed to stealing at least 15 motorcycles from various locations across the city.

The accused is a factory worker by profession. The accused’s aide who is yet to be arrested was identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jassu of Khasi Kalan cillage.

Division Number 7 station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said the police arrested the accused during special checking. The accused was going from Tajpur Road towards Tibba Road when police stopped him for checking. The accused failed to produce documents for the bike he was travelling on. When the police posed harshly, he confessed to the bike being stolen.

The police arrested the accused and registered a first-information report (FIR) under sections 379, which lays out the punishment for theft, and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered eight more stolen bikes from a vacant plot.

The SHO added that the accused confessed to stealing a bike from outside the Division Number 7 police station on June 30.

“During questioning, the accused told police that he, along with his friend Jaspreet, had stolen at least 15 bikes from different areas using a master key. The rest of the bikes are in possession of his friend,” the SHO added.

“Of the nine bikes recovered from the accused, seven are Hero Splendor. The accused told police that the high resale value of these motorcycles, as compared to other models in the same segment, made them particularly target it,” he added.

The SHO added that the accused told police they used to steal the bikes to make some easy money. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

.