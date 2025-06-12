Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Ludhiana: Man hurls petrol bomb at house in Satjot Nagar, scooter damaged

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 12, 2025 09:18 AM IST

A man allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a house in Satjot Nagar locality on Dhandra Road late Tuesday night, sparking a fire that damaged a parked scooter.

No injuries were reported. (iStock)

According to Sakshi Pahuja, the complainant in the case, Daljit Singh, a resident of Kotmangal Singh, Shimlapuri, is suspected to have thrown the burning bottle into her home’s courtyard around 11.45 pm while the family was asleep. No injuries were reported. “As soon as the bottle hit the ground, it exploded into flames, igniting the area and setting our new TVS Jupiter scooter on fire,” she told the police.

The family members rushed outside on hearing the noise and saw the scooter engulfed in flames. They immediately called the police control room.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 326 (G) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc), 351(1) and (3) (criminal intimidation), and 324(4) (5) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Thursday, June 12, 2025
