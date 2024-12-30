Ludhiana: Man killed over 1,200, accused on the run

A minor dispute over a borrowed sum of ₹1,200 turned fatal for a security guard, who was assaulted by his friend, leading to his death. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Raghvendra Kumar of Mundian Khurd, succumbed to his injuries late Saturday evening. The Jamalpur police have registered a murder case against the accused, Ravi, a resident of Jhabewal village, who is on the run. A murder case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed by Raghvendra’s wife Nibha Devi, he went to buy vegetables and settle grocery dues on December 27. Hours later, she was informed by a neighbour that he had been attacked by Ravi. She rushed to the spot to find him lying in a pool of blood. Raghvendra was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginder Pal, who is investigating the case, stated that the altercation unfolded when Raghvendra encountered Ravi on his way back home. Ravi, who was consuming alcohol, offered some to Raghvendra and the two began drinking together.

During their conversation, Raghvendra asked Ravi to repay the ₹1,200 he had borrowed a few days earlier. This request sparked an argument, which quickly escalated. In an intoxicated state, Ravi attacked Raghvendra, leaving him critically injured.

The police launched a manhunt to apprehend Ravi, who is unemployed and currently on the run. “A murder case has been registered under Section 103 of the BNS. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused,” said the ASI.