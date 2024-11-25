Ludhiana: Man loses gold bracelet, ring to snatchers

A resident of Model Town Extension lost his gold bracelet and a diamond-studded gold ring to snatchers near Sidhwan Canal in Model Town on Sunday. The victim was out for a morning walk with one of his friends when the accused struck there. The Model Town police have lodged an FIR against two unidentified accused. The accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened Sweety Iqbal Singh, of Model Town Extension, to hand over the gold bracelet and the gold ring before fleeing. (Getty image)

Complainant Sweety Iqbal Singh of Model Town Extension said he, along with his friend, reached Sidhwan Canal during morning walk when two miscreants intercepted them. The accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him to hand over the gold bracelet and the gold ring before fleeing.

After the miscreants left the spot, he informed the police. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pradeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 304 and 3 (5) of the BNS has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs to get clues.