Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man, nephew arrested over 282-cr fake billing scam

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 07, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence said the accused allegedly issued fake invoices worth ₹282.96 crores to fraudulently pass ineligible input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹42.98 crores through 26 firms operated by them

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) arrested a man and his nephew for their alleged involvement in a 282-crore fake billing scam, officials said on Thursday.

According to DGGI officials, the firms were engaged in trading iron and steel scrap, TMT bars and cardboard scrap, among other materials (HT File)
According to DGGI officials, the firms were engaged in trading iron and steel scrap, TMT bars and cardboard scrap, among other materials (HT File)

The officials identified the accused as Raj Kumar and his nephew Prince Kumar. They said the accused allegedly issued fake invoices worth 282.96 crores to fraudulently pass ineligible input tax credit (ITC) worth 42.98 crores through 26 firms operated by them.

According to the officials, the firms were engaged in trading iron and steel scrap, TMT bars and cardboard scrap, among other materials. During a search operation of the accused’s premises, officials seized central processing units (CPU), mobile phones, invoices, cheque books, diaries and other incriminating documents.

The accused admitted to their role in the fraudulent transactions and were arrested on March 5, the officials said, adding that they were sent to judicial custody.

In the recent past, officials have arrested 13 individuals linked to similar scams. Officials said recipient firms benefiting from these bogus transactions are under scrutiny as well.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On