Ludhiana: Man, nephew arrested over 282-cr fake billing scam

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) arrested a man and his nephew for their alleged involvement in a ₹282-crore fake billing scam, officials said on Thursday. According to DGGI officials, the firms were engaged in trading iron and steel scrap, TMT bars and cardboard scrap, among other materials (HT File)

The officials identified the accused as Raj Kumar and his nephew Prince Kumar. They said the accused allegedly issued fake invoices worth ₹282.96 crores to fraudulently pass ineligible input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹42.98 crores through 26 firms operated by them.

According to the officials, the firms were engaged in trading iron and steel scrap, TMT bars and cardboard scrap, among other materials. During a search operation of the accused’s premises, officials seized central processing units (CPU), mobile phones, invoices, cheque books, diaries and other incriminating documents.

The accused admitted to their role in the fraudulent transactions and were arrested on March 5, the officials said, adding that they were sent to judicial custody.

In the recent past, officials have arrested 13 individuals linked to similar scams. Officials said recipient firms benefiting from these bogus transactions are under scrutiny as well.