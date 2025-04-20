Ludhiana: Man posts pics with weapons, FIR registered

The Haibowal police have booked a Raju Colony resident for allegedly posting photos of him carrying weapons on social networking sites. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of his wife. The woman also alleged that the accused posted her morphed pictures on social networking sites to defame her following a matrimonial dispute. The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Honey Rana, a resident of Raju Colony of Tibba Road. The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Honey Rana, a resident of Raju Colony of Tibba Road. (HT Photo for representation)

The woman mentioned in her complaint filed on February 22 that she has been living separately following a matrimonial dispute with her husband. A case related to a matrimonial dispute is pending in court. The woman alleged that her husband is posing with weapons on social networking sites to threaten her. The accused also posted her morphed pictures and posted the same on social networking sites with derogatory remarks.

Inspector Gurnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered following an investigation. The accused has been booked under Section 351 (2) of the BNS, Section 66-C of the Information Technology Act and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. A hunt is on for his arrest, police added.