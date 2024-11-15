Ludhiana man shoots at ‘thief’ fleeing with his tractor

A bid to steal a tractor from a building material store Gehlewal Road on Friday cost a suspect dear as the owner fired at him, injuring his leg, officials said. Theft accused, Vishal, was rushed to the local civil hospital, where his condition was stated as stable. (HT File)

They added that the theft accused, Vishal, was rushed to the local civil hospital, where his condition was stated as stable.

The Basti Jodhewal police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

Police said they initiated a process to register a case.

The police, however, did not disclose the identity of store owner who fired the bullet.

Basti Jodhewal station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Gurdial Singh said the store owner said he chased the suspect and asked him to stop.

When the suspect did not stop, he fired while aiming at the tractor’s tyre.

The SHO said Vishal is not in a condition to record a statement. He said Vishal is already facing trial in two cases of theft.