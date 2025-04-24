Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man shot dead near home, kin point to role of in-laws

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Guddu Singh, said Sonu married one Nibha Kumari against her family’s wishes a year and a half ago and had a child five months ago; he said he suspected that the deceased’s in-laws were involved in the attack

A 32-year-old man was shot dead of Wednesday by an unidentified assailant near his home in Ishar Nagar, said officials.

Police said the deceased, Sonu Singh, was a street food vendor and was returning home after a day’s work at the time of the incident around 1am. (HT Photo)
They said the deceased, Sonu Singh, was a street food vendor and was returning home after a day’s work at the time of the incident around 1am.

He had put up a ‘golgappa’ (water balls) stall at a local fair on Tuesday.

Guddu Singh, the victim’s father, said he suspected that the deceased’s in-laws were involved in the attack.

Guddu said Sonu married one Nibha Kumari against her family’s wishes a year and a half ago and had a child five months ago. He alleged Nibha’s family had not accepted the marriage. “We believe Nibha’s family could be behind this murder,” said Guddu.

“While I was parking the motorcycle inside the house, Sonu was following me. Moments later, I heard a gunshot and rushed outside. I saw Sonu lying on the ground. A man sped away on a two-wheeler,” said Guddu.

The family alleged there was a significant delay in emergency response. They claimed they waited nearly 30 minutes for an ambulance that never arrived.

Guddu said they rushed Sonu to the local civil hospital with the help of neighbours but he succumbed on the way.

Sadar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Avtar Singh said the bullet passed through Sonu’s chest.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a single person on a vehicle — possibly an electric two-wheeler — carried out the attack. The victim’s in-laws are under lens, and we are verifying the claims. A murder case was registered against unidentified persons,” the SHO said.

“Police are reviewing footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity to identify the attacker. A probe to ascertain the motive behind the killing is underway,” he added.

