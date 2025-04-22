Ludhiana: Man stabbed to death after booze-fuelled spat

A 28-year-old factory worker, Meva Ram, was stabbed to death by his friends during a heated argument after a drinking session at a non-operational factory on Kakka-Dhaula Road Sunday evening. The accused fled the scene following the incident. Initial investigations revealed that the victim, a native of Bihar, was living alone in Ludhiana and working at a local factory. (HT Photo)

According to owner of the factory, Satyendra Kumar Rai, the facility had been non-operational for the past six months. He had appointed two caretakers—Vikas Kumar and Abhay—who stayed on the premises. On Sunday night, Rai received a call from Vikas informing him that two of his acquaintances, Ranjit and Ujja Ram, had arrived at the factory and gotten into a drunken scuffle with another man. Rai instructed them to remove the visitors before he arrived.

However, upon reaching the factory, Rai found a man lying about 50m from the factory’s main gate. The caretakers told him the man—identified as Meva Ram—had been stabbed by the two accompanying men following an altercation.

The Tibba police have booked two men, Ranjit and Ujja Ram—both factory workers—for murder. Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Tibba police station, confirmed that a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. Initial investigations revealed that Meva Ram, a native of Bihar, was living alone in Ludhiana and working at a local factory. He had reportedly been drinking with the two accused since morning when a verbal spat escalated into violence, leading to the fatal stabbing.

He added that the police are currently on the lookout for the accused, who remain at large. Meva Ram’s family has been informed and is en route to Ludhiana. Further he stated that the exact motive behind the murder will be determined after the arrest of the accused.