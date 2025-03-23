Ludhiana: Man strangles sister to death over property dispute

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her brother in the Preet Nagar area of Shimlapuri, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Prince, 25, reportedly used the woman’s dupatta to kill her. (HT Photo)

They said the incident happened late on Friday after a dispute over property.

The accused, identified as Prince, 25, reportedly used the woman’s dupatta to kill her.

The victim, Jyoti, was pursuing a BEd degree and worked as a teacher at a private school. According to the complaint filed by their mother Asha Rani, the incident occurred after Prince came to the house and initiated an argument regarding his claim to the family property. She said the accused did not repeatedly.

“Prince had been threatening us for days, asking for his share. For the past three days, he had been creating disturbances at home. Jyoti always stood up for me. On Friday, things got heated and despite efforts from my sisters-in-law to calm him down, Prince dragged Jyoti into a room and strangled her. I tried to save her but couldn’t,” Asha Rani said.

“I raised an alarm and locals gathered there. They tried to intervene, but to no avail. Jyoti kept on crying for help. We tried breaking open the door and begged Prince to leave her, but he did not. After some time, Prince came out of the room and fled,” the complainant said.

The family rushed Jyoti to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Shimlapuri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gagandeep Singh said the case was registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said the body was sent to the local civil hospital for a postmortem and police are searching for Prince, who is at large.