A 45-year-old man lost his life during a scuffle between neighbours over stagnant sewage water in Harkrishan Vihar of Meharban. The Meharban police arrested a woman on murder charges and other accused are on the run. A first-information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of Sarabjeet Kaur, the victim’s daughter. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 45, of Harkrishan Vihar. He was admitted to hospital after he suffered injuries during the scuffle and succumbed on Tuesday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The arrested accused has been identified as Amarjeet Kaur. Police have booked her husband Jagdish, their son Bindri, aide Binder, his wife Rani, their son Preet, Vicky, Lucky and Golu -- all residents of Harkrishan Nagar.

A first-information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of Sarabjeet Kaur, the victim’s daughter.

The complainant said that the sewage in the street was overflowing and it stalled outside their home. Her father was trying to open the choked sewerage line when their neighbour had a spat with him, alleging that he was pushing the sewerage water towards their house. She alleged that as her father objected, the accused attacked him.

The complainant added that her father collapsed in the street and the accused escaped. She, along with other family members, rushed the victim to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Meharban station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harjinder Singh said police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He added that a hunt is on for other accused.

The SHO added that the police are investigating to find out if the victim died in a quarrel or was targeted over an old rivalry.