Ludhiana: Manage stubble with hi-tech equipment, farmers told

Continuing their fight against stubble burning, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains visited several villages to educate farmers about the harmful impacts of this practice and encouraged them to protect the environment from pollution by managing the stubble with hi-tech equipment.

Jorwal and Bains interacted with farmers from various villages, including Lohatbaddi, Kalisan, Johala, Rachhin, Jalaldiwal, Talwandi Rai, Dhurkot, Bassian, Jhorha, and others, emphasising that paddy stubble is beneficial for soil’s fertility and must be mixed with it by using various farm implements, such as balers, rakes, super seeders, smart seeders, zero drills, and tractors. They also mentioned that the district administration is closely monitoring farm fire incidents and taking prompt action whenever necessary. The administration has plans in place to manage approximately 16.53 lakh metric tonne of paddy stubble this season, with a significant portion to be managed through in-situ and ex-situ methods. They also informed farmers about the directives from the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal to reduce stubble burning and urged them to adopt environment-friendly solutions for crop residue management.

The DC and SSP also honoured the farmers who managed stubble without burning and called them “protectors of environment”. They also exhorted others to follow their example.