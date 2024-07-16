Ludhiana: Many issues resolved during ‘sarkar tuhade dwar’ camp

Various applications regarding senior citizen cards, old-age pensions, widow pensions and new electricity transformers were approved during the Punjab Government’s ‘sarkar tuhade dwar’ programme organised by district administration in Salaudi village on Tuesday. DC Sakshi Sawhney and MLA Jagtar Singh Dayalpura handing over the documents to the beneficiaries on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Village residents Balwinder Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur and Kuldeep Kaur received prompt approval for their old-age pensions. Sohan Singh and Balwinder Singh were issued the senior citizen cards, while Gurmeet Singh, Harnek Singh and Shingara Singh received approval for a new electricity transformer for their locality.

MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, DC Sakshi Sawhney, SSP Amneet Kondal, ADC Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, mentioned that the camps are being held in every week and involve officials from various government departments, including revenue, sewa kendras, social justice, empowerment and minorities, social security and development of women and children, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, health, water supply and sanitation, PSPCL, rural development and panchayats, food supply labour and police.

During the camp, they also handed over sanction letters of pensions and senior citizen cards.