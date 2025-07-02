Ludhiana: Masseuse held for gold jewellery theft

A massage appointment at a Model Town Extension residence took a turn for the worse when the masseuse allegedly fled with gold jewellery belonging to a chartered accountant’s wife. The swift action by Model Town police led to the arrest of the accused, identified as Priya alias Pooja of Ghoda Colony, Cheema Chowk, within hours of the complaint. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. (HT photo for representation)

According to police, the incident took place on June 19. Jagdish Rai, a practising chartered accountant, had called the woman to assist his wife, who was experiencing pain in her hands. During the session, his wife removed two gold bangles and two rings, placing them on a table before the massage began.

“After the massage, the accused quietly left the house without informing anyone. Later, when the woman looked for her jewellery, it was missing. She immediately informed the police,” said Head Constable Sukhpal Ram, who is investigating the case.

Acting swiftly, police raided the accused’s residence and apprehended her. During interrogation, she confessed to stealing the ornaments and revealed that she had already sold them.

“We are currently trying to trace the person to whom the jewellery was sold. Once arrested, we are hopeful of recovering the stolen items,” said the head constable.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.