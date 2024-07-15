Ludhiana: Master cadre teachers rue state govt decision to roll back promotions

The master cadre teachers were left disappointed after the state government on Monday issued an order revoking their promotions. A total of 688 master cadre teachers were promoted to lecturers on a provisional basis, out of which 60 were from the Ludhiana district (HT Photo)

According to a notice issued by the directorate of school education, the promotions, orders for which were issued on July 12, were withdrawn due to “technical reasons”. The notice adds that the cases of all teachers will be reviewed soon and a fresh list of promotions will be released.

A total of 688 master cadre teachers were promoted to lecturers on a provisional basis, out of which 60 were from the Ludhiana district.

A teacher from a school of eminence in Ludhiana, requesting anonymity, said the teachers were asked to submit their cases before elections as well. His name was in the promotion list released on July 12.

“We have already submitted our cases twice. We were assured that the process will be completed and we were all hopeful. We were asked to report to the Mohali office on July 16 for station allotment. It was later postponed to July 18,” the teacher said, and added that such decisions affect mental health.

State finance secretary and district president of Lecturer Cadre Union Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon said the seniority list released by the department was flawed and out of the 688, 175 promotions were done wrongfully.

“The department released a provisional seniority list and the promotions were done without rectifying it. We had demanded the completion of the list. When this government came to power, a promotion cell dedicated to resolving the issues was created with the hope that the teachers would no longer have to hustle for their rightful promotions. But they have been continuously facing disappointment,” he added.

While promotion cell in-charge Ritu refused to comment on the matter director of secondary education Paramjeet Singh did not respond to multiple calls and messages.