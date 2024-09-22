Menu Explore
Ludhiana MC acts against illegal slaughtering, destroy 1 quintal meat

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 22, 2024 10:27 PM IST

Acting against illegal slaughtering and encroachments, municipal corporation (MC) teams acted against the illegal fish market near Shivpuri puli (alongside Buddha nullah) on Sunday.

Acting against illegal slaughtering and encroachments, municipal corporation (MC) teams acted against the illegal fish market near Shivpuri puli (alongside Buddha nullah) on Sunday.

Acting against illegal slaughtering and encroachments, municipal corporation (MC) teams acted against the illegal fish market near Shivpuri puli (alongside Buddha nullah) on Sunday. (HT File)
Acting against illegal slaughtering and encroachments, municipal corporation (MC) teams acted against the illegal fish market near Shivpuri puli (alongside Buddha nullah) on Sunday. (HT File)

The joint teams of MC health branch and tehbazaari wing also took action against illegal slaughtering near Kundanpuri area and destroyed over one quintal of illegally slaughtered meat/fish at both the sites. The civic body officials stated that strict directions have been issued to meat vendors/shopkeepers to stop illegal slaughtering.

The officials stated they had also received complaints of traffic jams near Shivpuri area due to the illegal fish market. The civic body officials further said that the meat/fish vendors/shopkeepers have also been directed to have meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse facility of the civic body in Haibowal dairy complex.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
