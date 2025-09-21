Ludhiana MC chief cracks the whip on five illegal colonies

The municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted surprise inspections in different areas falling under Zone C of MC and ordered strict action against five illegal colonies in Shimlapuri, Jaspal Bangar and Kanganwal on Saturday. MC commissioner Dachalwal stated that he will continue to conduct surprise inspections and strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and the concerned officials of building branch. (HT Photo for represntation)

The concerned civic body officials were directed to lodge FIR against a coloniser and demolish/seal buildings in these five illegal colonies.

Further, MC commissioner Dachalwal ordered that strict departmental action would be taken against the concerned ATPs and buildings inspectors for their failure to act against illegal constructions.

The concerned officials have been directed to lodge FIR against a coloniser for establishing an illegal colony near Dhand palace in Shimlapuri. Further, directions have been issued to seal unoccupied buildings and demolish the under construction buildings in the said colony. The officials have also been directed to work on attaching the property of the coloniser of the illegal colony.

A stern action was also ordered against Ganpati colony (near Morgan crossing) and Krishna colony. The concerned officials were also directed to write to revenue department officials/tehsildar for putting a halt to registries in these colonies.

Later, a strict action was ordered against two colonies in the Kanganwal area. The building branch officials were also directed to seal the gate of a colony which was being established illegally.

MC commissioner Dachalwal stated that he will continue to conduct surprise inspections and strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and the concerned officials of building branch. MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, zonal commissioner Gurpal Singh, ATP Navneet Khokhar among other officials were present during the inspection.