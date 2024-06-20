 Ludhiana: MC chief issues directions for ensuring waste segregation - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: MC chief issues directions for ensuring waste segregation

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Strict directions were issued to ensure segregation of dry and wet waste/garbage at ground level; chief sanitary inspectors (CSIs) and sanitary inspectors (SIs) were directed to submit daily reports about the segregation

To ensure segregation of solid waste/garbage at ground level, project director of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Puran Singh and municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi conducted a meeting with officials concerned of health branch on Thursday.

MC officials during a meeting with health branch employees in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)
Strict directions were issued to ensure segregation of dry and wet waste/garbage at ground level. Chief sanitary inspectors (CSIs) and sanitary inspectors (SIs) were directed to submit daily reports about the segregation.

Singh and MC chief Rishi directed the officials to ensure compliance with the directions, otherwise responsibility of the officials would be fixed in coming time, they said.

Earlier, director Singh along with other officials of the health branch also inspected a few secondary dump sites of the civic body and issued necessary directions for improvement.

MC chief Rishi directed the CSIs, SIs and other staff to train garbage collectors/rag pickers to collect only segregated waste from the households, while directing that only such waste should be dumped at secondary dump sites or static compactor sites.

The officials were also directed to ensure that lifting of waste from the secondary dump sites or static compactors be done in a similar fashion.

The commissioner stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is also serious regarding the issue and necessary steps are being taken to improve solid waste management in the city. Static compactors are being installed across the city and those have already been installed at many sites, he said.

Puran Singh and Sandeep Rishi also directed the officials concerned to focus on processing dry and wet waste as per orders of NGT. Directions were also issued to CSIs/SIs for regularly checking the quantity of recyclable plastic waste collected by waste collectors and a keep a record of the same.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: MC chief issues directions for ensuring waste segregation
Story Saved
