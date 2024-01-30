Ludhiana MC chief kick-starts construction of road along Buddha Nullah

Fulfilling the long pending demand of the residents, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi and MLA North Madan Lal Bagga started the project to construct a road on the other side of Buddha Nullah on Tuesday. Ludhiana MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurating construction of road on the other side of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Laying foundation stone of the project at Haibowal main puli, MC officials said the road will be constructed from Haibowal main puli till the bridge over Buddha Nullah near Chand cinema. Around 3 km long stretch of road would be constructed at a cost of around ₹5.84 crore.

The project is being taken up as a deposit work under Smart City Mission. While addressing the gathering, the MLA said he had made a promise to the residents that the garbage dump, which earlier existed on Haibowal main puli, would be removed and a road would be constructed on the other side of the nullah. The garbage dump at Haibowal main puli was a blot on the face of the entire area for the last few decades.

The legislator said the garbage dump was already removed from the spot in the past and the promise to construct the road on the other side of nullah has also been fulfilled with the commencement of this project on Tuesday.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said construction of the road on the other side of Buddha Nullah will streamline the movement of traffic in the area. This will also help in beautification of the area on this side of the nullah.

Speaking of the encroachments on the side of Buddha Nullah, the authorities said an appeal has been made to the residents to remove the encroachments and a number of residents have themselves started removing the same. If the residents fail to remove the encroachments then the civic body would be forced to remove the encroachments, as these have to be removed for construction of the road.