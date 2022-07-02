Ludhiana MC comes up with new plan to catch property tax defaulters
With an aim to catch those evading property tax by filing the tax under the wrong category, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to attach the unique identification (UID) numbers of properties with the data collected under the GIS survey conducted by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC).
After this, the pictures of buildings will be put in the system and the MC will be able to compare those with the property details submitted by the owner while filing the tax, which is paid on a self-assessment basis.
For instance, the MC will catch the defaulters if the owner has been submitting the tax under a residential category, but he/she is running a commercial or industrial unit at ground level.
MC officials stated that many residents have been caught in the past who have been submitting the tax under the wrong category to evade the tax. But it is suspected that there are still a large number of properties for which the owners have been submitting the tax under the wrong category.
As per the officials, there are over 4.3 lakh properties in the city and the civic body has obtained data, including pictures of around 2 lakh properties, from the PRSC. The MC is now working to update its system so that pictures could be displayed in the system.
MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the residents should submit the tax correctly. An 11 percent penalty will be imposed on the residents who will be caught evading the tax. The staff is working to update the system and steps are also being taken to establish a single window for payment of property tax and water-sewer charges for facilitating the residents. Currently, residents have to visit separate counters in MC offices for payment of property tax and water-sewer charges.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics