Ludhiana: MC elections on December 21, parties swing into action

With the state election commission on Sunday announcing the municipal corporation elections date, December 21, the focus has now shifted to candidate selection. The screening committees of political parties, however, are yet to finalise candidates for various wards despite several aspirants having turned in their applications. A Congress screening committee meeting underway at Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, have trained guns at the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) state government for announcing the civic body polls, which will be held on December 21 polls, on short notice.

Aspiring candidates meanwhile made a beeline to their respective party office and constituency MLA offices to secure their name in the candidate list. AAP candidates have already installed hoardings in the same ward to make their presence felt.

The announcement of elections also prompted parties to begin conducting meetings with their party leaders.

SAD’s Ludhiana unit held a special meeting to strategize for the upcoming elections with senior leaders and constituency in-charges of the party.

Addressing the media, senior leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal announced the formation of a five-member legal committee to assist candidates during the election process. The committee includes senior advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, Parupkar Singh Ghuman, Parminder Singh Laddi, Harkamal Singh Meghowal and advocate Gaganpreet Singh.

“The committee will provide candidates with legal guidance and assistance, including filing nomination papers,” Grewal said, adding that the names of candidates would be announced soon and emphasised that the party would contest the elections with full strength and determination.

The leader, however, was quick to caution against any “high-handedness” by the ruling party, saying, “It will not be tolerated during these elections.”

BJP district president Rajneesh Dhiman also criticised the AAP government for announcing municipal elections on short notice, calling it a sign of panic and lack of foresight. Speaking to reporters after the election announcement, Dhiman said the AAP government’s approach reflects a narrow mindset.

He pointed out that just days before the announcement, AAP MLAs rushed to inaugurate various development projects in the city, which, according to him, was another attempt to mislead the public. He questioned the government’s preparedness to provide no objection certificates (NOCs) to candidates, a mandatory requirement to contest municipal elections, saying, “Without NOCs, participating in the elections is nearly impossible. Has the government made any arrangements for this?”

The BJP leader further alleged that the government lacks funds for genuine development work, yet its MLAs are inaugurating projects without clarity on where the money will come from.

“The AAP government is trying to deceive voters in the name of development projects to win the municipal elections, just like they made false promises during the assembly polls,” he said.