Ludhiana MC finance panel meeting: Resolution for strengthening of brick sewer lines to be tabled

Municipal corporation (MC) has finally decided to repair four-decade old brick sewer lines in various parts of the city at a cost of ₹82.22 crore under Smart City Mission.

A resolution regarding the project will be tabled during a meeting of the MC’s finance and contracts committee (F& CC) which will be held on Saturday.

Under this project, MC will strengthen existing sewer lines using standalone trachless structural lining ie another pipe will be installed inside the existing one to strengthen the structure. Roads will not be dug up and installation will be done through machines. The project has been hanging fire for over three years.

A number of major road cave-in incidents have been reported in the past from areas like Kaka Marriage Palace Road, Dugri and Model Town Extension, after old sewer lines collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Committee to deliberate on 155 projects

As many as 155 resolutions regarding development works will be tabled at the F&CC’s meeting, including establishment of an indoor swimming pool at a cost of over ₹5 crore; transforming Ghumar Mandi Road into a smart one for over ₹25 crore and installation of UID number plates outside houses for ₹4.8 crore.

MC to take over smart city projects

As the deadline to start new projects under Smart City Mission ended on March 31, 2022, MC will now work as the implementation agency.

Installation of 293 CCTV cameras in mini-secretariat

The installation of 293 cameras at mini secretariat, including offices of deputy and police commissioners, for ₹3.89 crore, will also be discussed at the meeting. Officials stated that the project was proposed after the court complex bomb blast in December last year.

Construction of boundary wall at dump site

Under pressure from National Green Tribunal (NGT), MC has also proposed construction of a boundary wall around the main dump site on Tajpur Road and installation of LED street lights at the landfill site. The tribunal had recently imposed an interim compensation (penalty) of ₹100 crore for failure to dispose of legacy waste.

Vidhan Sabha sub-panel to take stock of projects

To check the status of various development works, the Vidhan Sabha sub-committee of local bodies department will hold a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials on Friday.

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu is the convenor of the sub-committee, while MLAs Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Gupreet Gogi (Ludhiana West) and Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) are members. The sub-committee had been constituted by chairman of Vidhan Sabha committee of local bodies department, Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill .

The projects which are expected to be discussed at the meeting include installation LED street lights and Buddha Nullah rejuvenation. The sub-committee has also sought a report from officials regarding colonies dumping untreated sewer waste into MC sewer lines illegally.