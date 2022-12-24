Ludhiana MC finance panel meeting suspended as senior dy mayor storms out

The meeting of municipal corporation’s (MC) finance and contract committee (F&CC) was suspended prematurely as senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra stormed out after the panel declined his proposal to pay ₹6 crore spent for upkeep of cattle over the past five years at the Prachin Gaushala on Tibba Road.

During the meeting held at the camp office of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, the panel also refused to formulate an agreement immediately for upkeep of the 700 cows kept at the gaushala.

Malhotra, who is the executive member of the gaushala, had forwarded the proposal for formulation of an agreement, which has already been passed by the MC general House.

Malhotra said that the MC has gotten stray cows rescued, but not paid a single penny for their upkeep since it started collecting cow cess in 2018.

“The gaushala is being run by utilising funds donated by philanthropists and noted industrialists in the city. I had urged MC official to make a formal agreement, so that grants under cow cess can be directly allocated to the gaushala. But, MC officials said it was not practically possible to start allocatiing funds for maintainence of 700 cows immediatlety,” said Malhotra.

He said that the five-year long delay in payment was due to a disagreement over the amount to be paid per day for each animal. “While MC was offering ₹30, we were asking for allocation of ₹50 for each cow per day. The amount comes to ₹35,000 per day. Today, MC declined to pay the pending amount to the tune of around ₹6 crore,” said Malhotra.

Malhotra left the meeting hall in a huff and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu tried to get him back but to no avail, following which the meeting was suspended. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the meeting will be convened soon.

“I completely agree with Malhotra that the stray cows were rescued and should be given proper shelter and fodder. But, MC officials are also correct at their end. By signing an agreement immediately, how can the civic body explain rescuing 700 cattle in a single day. MC officials said that rescuing of cattle should be shown in a phased manner and funds can be allocated accordingly,” said Sandhu.

The cancelling of the F & CC meeting has also led to delay in allocation of funds for several development projects.