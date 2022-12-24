Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC finance panel meeting suspended as senior dy mayor storms out

Ludhiana MC finance panel meeting suspended as senior dy mayor storms out

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:09 AM IST

The meeting of municipal corporation’s (MC) finance and contract committee (F&CC) was suspended prematurely as senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra stormed out after the panel declined his proposal to pay ₹6 crore spent for upkeep of cattle over the past five years at the Prachin Gaushala on Tibba Road

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal (left) and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu at Ludhiana MC’s finance panel meeting on Friday.
MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal (left) and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu at Ludhiana MC’s finance panel meeting on Friday.
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

The meeting of municipal corporation’s (MC) finance and contract committee (F&CC) was suspended prematurely as senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra stormed out after the panel declined his proposal to pay 6 crore spent for upkeep of cattle over the past five years at the Prachin Gaushala on Tibba Road.

During the meeting held at the camp office of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, the panel also refused to formulate an agreement immediately for upkeep of the 700 cows kept at the gaushala.

Malhotra, who is the executive member of the gaushala, had forwarded the proposal for formulation of an agreement, which has already been passed by the MC general House.

Malhotra said that the MC has gotten stray cows rescued, but not paid a single penny for their upkeep since it started collecting cow cess in 2018.

“The gaushala is being run by utilising funds donated by philanthropists and noted industrialists in the city. I had urged MC official to make a formal agreement, so that grants under cow cess can be directly allocated to the gaushala. But, MC officials said it was not practically possible to start allocatiing funds for maintainence of 700 cows immediatlety,” said Malhotra.

He said that the five-year long delay in payment was due to a disagreement over the amount to be paid per day for each animal. “While MC was offering 30, we were asking for allocation of 50 for each cow per day. The amount comes to 35,000 per day. Today, MC declined to pay the pending amount to the tune of around 6 crore,” said Malhotra.

Malhotra left the meeting hall in a huff and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu tried to get him back but to no avail, following which the meeting was suspended. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the meeting will be convened soon.

“I completely agree with Malhotra that the stray cows were rescued and should be given proper shelter and fodder. But, MC officials are also correct at their end. By signing an agreement immediately, how can the civic body explain rescuing 700 cattle in a single day. MC officials said that rescuing of cattle should be shown in a phased manner and funds can be allocated accordingly,” said Sandhu.

The cancelling of the F & CC meeting has also led to delay in allocation of funds for several development projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out