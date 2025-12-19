Ludhiana MC floats 1,100cr tender to overhaul city’s waste management

The municipal corporation has floated a ₹1,144 crore tender to overhaul the city’s waste management system, aiming to handle collection, transportation and processing of nearly 1,200 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste generated daily. Civic body officials said the integrated model is expected to improve cleanliness levels. (HT Photo)

The project, planned for a period of eight years, seeks to introduce a comprehensive door-to-door collection system across Ludhiana.

Under the tender, a single private agency will be responsible for lifting waste directly from households, shops and commercial establishments, and managing it through modern infrastructure and mechanised systems. The agency will be required to set up 10 compactor sites and procure a fleet of 18 hook loaders to ensure timely movement of waste. A pre-bid meeting on Friday will clarify technical and financial aspects of the tender.

Currently, around 700 metric tonnes of waste from secondary dump points is transported to the Tajpur Road dump by Pyara Singh and Sons, whose contract runs until 2028. This arrangement will continue alongside the new project. Separately, the civic body had floated a ₹52-crore tender in February, under which Green Tech Company processes 700 metric tonnes of waste daily to “zero waste” at a plant on Tajpur Road.

Officials said the ₹1,144 crore tender aims to strengthen the front-end of waste management, particularly door-to-door collection, segregation and transportation, while aligning with existing processing facilities. “The idea is to streamline the entire chain, from households to processing plants and minimise open dumping and environmental damage,” said a civic body official.

The project includes strict performance conditions, penalties for lapses and modern tracking systems to ensure accountability.

With rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, Ludhiana generates close to 1,200 metric tonnes of waste daily and has long struggled with dumping, irregular collection and resident complaints.

Civic body officials said the integrated model is expected to improve cleanliness levels, ensure regular collection in all wards and support compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which mandate source segregation and scientific processing.

Experienced firms are invited to participate in the bidding process, which is expected to draw strong interest from the waste management sector. Once finalised, the project is likely to mark a major shift in how Ludhiana handles its growing waste challenge.