Ludhiana MC, PPCB collect samples from Buddha Nullah

Following the directions of deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, officials from the municipal corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Tuesday collected samples from over 10 locations in the Buddha Nullah to assess pollution levels, officials said. MC officials plan to collect more samples over the weekend when the dyeing units are closed (HT File Photo)

Officials aware of the development said the MC and district administration have decided to shut errant dyeing industries between Friday and Sunday.

They added that the MC officials plan to collect more samples over the weekend when the dyeing units are closed so that they can be compared with the samples taken during the week to determine the impact of these industries on pollution.

Representatives from the MC, PPCB and Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) were present during the sampling process.

Two teams were formed to collect samples from various points along the Buddha Nullah, including Walipur Khurd confluence point, Balloke pulley, Chand Cinema, Sundar Nagar pulley, Mahavir Jain Colony, Tajpur Road dairy complex and Kundanpuri pulley.

Requesting anonymity, an MC official said, “There are multiple complaints and court cases regarding Buddha Nullah pollution. These samples are being taken to check the difference in pollution levels caused by the dyeing units and the effectiveness of the sewerage treatment plants and other treatment facilities across the city. We will decide the further course of action after a report.”

DC Sawhney said, “In light of the NGT (National Green Tribunal) orders regarding Budha Nullah, PPCB and MC have been directed to check compliance and to conduct water sampling through scientists and experts over the next four days”.