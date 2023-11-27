Ludhiana MC renews parking lot contracts amid complaints of overcharging

Past complaints of fleecing and misbehaviour with visitors notwithstanding, the municipal corporation (MC) has extended the contracts for city’s paid parking lots for two months. Parking attendants issuing tickets to visitors at an MC parking lot in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

In the absence of action, especially at the parking lots at Bhadaur house and multi level parking at MC Zone A office, visitors are left facing the brunt of overcharging. The issue was raised before the local bodies minister and some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators two months ago, but nothing has materialised on the ground, they added.

According to the complainants, parking attendants deployed by the contractor at MC parking lots continue to charge ₹50 from four-wheelers instead of the prescribed rate of ₹20 for two hours. Numerous complaints have been lodged against the contractor, but authorities have yet to take any action against them.

MC officials emphasised that parking attendants are required to wear proper uniforms, display ID cards, and exhibit the designated parking rates at each site. E-slips should also be issued to visitors. The agreed-upon rates are ₹20 for four-wheelers and ₹10 for two-wheelers.

Previously, a first information report (FIR) was filed regarding overcharging at the Bhadaur House parking lot, resulting in a scuffle between a visitor and the parking attendant.

During a recent visit to the Bhadaur House MC parking lot, Ravinder Singh, a city resident, recounted his experience, stating, “I parked my four-wheeler around 11 am. The parking attendant, not in uniform, handed me a manual slip and charged ₹50 for 30 minutes of parking. Additionally, there were no display boards indicating MC-approved parking rates. When I raised the issue, the attendant, Satnam, insisted ₹50 was the fixed rate for everyone.”

Visitors at the multi-level parking at MC Zone A office echoed similar sentiments. Balkar Singh, another visitor, reported, “I parked my car on the ground floor around 1 pm. The parking attendant demanded ₹100 for ground floor parking, or I could park on the first and second floors for ₹50. Despite issuing electronic slips, there were no display boards showcasing the parking rates.”

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, city resident said, “I have already highlighted this matter multiple times that the parking mafia is booming in the city and nothing has been done by the MC authorities. Officials are hand in gloves with the contractor due to which no action has been taken. It is very clear that repeatedly overcharging is being done without any fear under the nose of authorities.”

Adding to the issue, an MC official stated that the contractor has not paid fines previously issued for overcharging at MC parking.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have extended the contract for two months as we are adding more things in the upcoming contract where barrier and fastags facilities will be there for the public so that the electronic system will be there in the MC parking lots and no overcharging can be done”.