Ludhiana MC seals bakery on Pakhowal Road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 05, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The municipal corporation on Tuesday sealed a bakery on Pakhowal Road over violation of building bylaws.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that regular drives are being conducted against illegal constructions and they would be further intensified in the coming days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The officials of the civic body stated, “Owner of the Hero Bakery had purchased another building at its backside and he was trying to club the two buildings in violation of the building bylaws. Also, there were a few other violations including houseline violations among others.”

Officials said that a warning was issued to the owner in the past, but he continued the illegal construction due to which action was taken and the building was sealed.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that regular drives are being conducted against illegal constructions and they would be further intensified in the coming days.

Rishi also appealed to the residents to get the building plans approved from the civic body before starting the construction works and buildings should be constructed as per the building bylaws otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators.

