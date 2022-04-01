Ludhiana: MC seals six properties in city for defaulting on property tax

Struggling to meet its recovery targets, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) sealed six properties, including two liquor vends, a bank and two shops falling under Zone B, for defaulting on property tax payment, on Thursday, the last day of the financial year.

As per officials, the properties are situated on Shingar Cinema Road, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road and Sundar Nagar area. The team also sealed a bank in Sector 32, but the management paid the pending property tax of around ₹8.5 lakh on the spot.

MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said the properties were sealed as the owners failed to pay the property tax. Soon after action was taken, the defaulters submitted tax to the tune of ₹29.5 lakh, following which the properties were opened by MC in the evening.

MC team visits bus stand for recovery of tax

After serving a sealing notice, the MC team also visited the bus stand to recover property tax. As per officials, the bus stand management has to pay ₹8.32 crore (including penalty and interest). Currently, the department is focussing on recovery of principal amount of ₹2.55 crore. But the bus stand authorities sought some more time to submit tax. In February too, the MC team had gone to seal the bus stand but the action was postponed after the authorities gave assurance of clearing the dues.

5,575 property owners submit tax on last day, MC recovers ₹2.70 crore

Heavy rush was witnessed at the MC’s Suvidha Kendras on Thursday as 5,575 property owners submitted the tax on the last day of the financial year (2021-22). The MC has recovered ₹2.70 crore in the form of property tax.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that till March 31, the owners could submit the tax by paying 10% penalty. From April 1 (Friday) onwards, the owners will have to pay 20% penalty and 18% annual interest on the pending payment. There are around 2.25 lakh taxable properties in the city and around 78,000 owners are yet to clear their dues. Against the annual recovery target of ₹100 crore, the property tax wing has recovered around ₹90.5 crore this year.

Notices served on 39 more hospitals

After serving notices on 85 city hospitals for scrutiny of their property tax returns on Wednesday, the MC served notices on 39 more hospitals on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West) had raised the issue of suspected tax evasion by city hospitals during the MC General House meeting on March 28.

The hospital managements have been directed to list out the total covered area of the hospitals, number of floors, rent given, if any etc. After the hospital managements submit a reply with the department, cross-checking will be done at ground level and a 100% penalty will be imposed, if anyone is caught evading tax, said MC superintendent Verma.