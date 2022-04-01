Ludhiana: MC seals six properties in city for defaulting on property tax
Struggling to meet its recovery targets, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) sealed six properties, including two liquor vends, a bank and two shops falling under Zone B, for defaulting on property tax payment, on Thursday, the last day of the financial year.
As per officials, the properties are situated on Shingar Cinema Road, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road and Sundar Nagar area. The team also sealed a bank in Sector 32, but the management paid the pending property tax of around ₹8.5 lakh on the spot.
MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said the properties were sealed as the owners failed to pay the property tax. Soon after action was taken, the defaulters submitted tax to the tune of ₹29.5 lakh, following which the properties were opened by MC in the evening.
MC team visits bus stand for recovery of tax
After serving a sealing notice, the MC team also visited the bus stand to recover property tax. As per officials, the bus stand management has to pay ₹8.32 crore (including penalty and interest). Currently, the department is focussing on recovery of principal amount of ₹2.55 crore. But the bus stand authorities sought some more time to submit tax. In February too, the MC team had gone to seal the bus stand but the action was postponed after the authorities gave assurance of clearing the dues.
5,575 property owners submit tax on last day, MC recovers ₹2.70 crore
Heavy rush was witnessed at the MC’s Suvidha Kendras on Thursday as 5,575 property owners submitted the tax on the last day of the financial year (2021-22). The MC has recovered ₹2.70 crore in the form of property tax.
MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that till March 31, the owners could submit the tax by paying 10% penalty. From April 1 (Friday) onwards, the owners will have to pay 20% penalty and 18% annual interest on the pending payment. There are around 2.25 lakh taxable properties in the city and around 78,000 owners are yet to clear their dues. Against the annual recovery target of ₹100 crore, the property tax wing has recovered around ₹90.5 crore this year.
Notices served on 39 more hospitals
After serving notices on 85 city hospitals for scrutiny of their property tax returns on Wednesday, the MC served notices on 39 more hospitals on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West) had raised the issue of suspected tax evasion by city hospitals during the MC General House meeting on March 28.
The hospital managements have been directed to list out the total covered area of the hospitals, number of floors, rent given, if any etc. After the hospital managements submit a reply with the department, cross-checking will be done at ground level and a 100% penalty will be imposed, if anyone is caught evading tax, said MC superintendent Verma.
Crackdown on corruption: 5 J&K admn employees ordered premature retirement
Cracking down on inefficient and corrupt employees, the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officials of the housing and urban development department. Divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms/illegal construction and corruption. On Wednesday, the J&K administration had sacked five employees including two police constables for alleged terror links.
Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times. The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.
Ludhiana: Miscreants steal handbag from car parked outside school in Dugri
A 39-year-old city resident lost ₹1.25 lakh and some jewellery items after unidentified persons smashed hComplainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road'scar window and took away her handbag when she had gone to pick up her daughter from school. Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
9th century sculpture of Lord Vishnu recovered from Jhelum River in Pulwama
A three-headed stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu, believed to be from the 9th century, was recovered from Jhelum river in the southern district of Pulwama, officials said on Thursday. The department of archives, archaeology and museums took custody of the structure after police received the idol from the locals of Lelhar village of Kakapora in Pulwama. Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, in-charge, deputy director of the department of archives, archaeology and museums said that another unique thing about the statue was its greenish colour.
