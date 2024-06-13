Ludhiana MC seeks FIR in manhole cover theft case

Maintenance cell of civic body, on the direction of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, has written to the station house officer of division number 4 police station to register an FIR against some unidentified miscreants for allegedly stealing manhole/machine hole covers from Hindi Bazar and Rai Bahadur road (old city areas) during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The police have also been urged to increase police patrolling during night hours. (iStock)

The incident was caught on one of the CCTv cameras installed in the area. In the footage, it can be seen that three individuals came in an auto-rickshaw and took away the cover.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The police have also been urged to increase police patrolling during night hours. The civic body has installed new manhole/machine hole covers at the site as soon as the incident came to light to avoid any accident.