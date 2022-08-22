Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines
Earlier, Ludhiana MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the connections were snapped as dairy waste and cow dung was being discharged straight into the sewer lines which was causing choking, overflowing of sewerage
The municipal corporation on Monday snapped water and sewerage connections of seven polluting dairy units in Bhagat Singh colony and Gajja Jain colony, Zone- B, for discharging untreated waste in the sewer lines.
Executive engineer Purushotam Lal headed that team that took the action against the polluting units.
Earlier, MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.
Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said that the action had been taken as dairy waste and cow dung was being discharged straight into the sewer lines which was causing choking, overflowing of sewerage and hygiene problems in the area.
Besides, the untreated waste from these dairy units was also posing problems for the treatment plant.
-
Ganesh mandal in Pune denied permission to depict Afzal Khan’s killing scene
The Kothrud Police on Monday denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, the lieutenant of Kutub Shah of Bijapur by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting August 31. The Pune Police has advised mandals to avoid themes that can create communal disharmony.
-
Dahi Handi festival: Mumbai youth succumbs to injuries at Nanavati hospital
A man died succumbed to Sandesh Dalvi, 24 years' injuries that he sustained during the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai on Thursday. 24 years, Sandesh Dalvi, passed away late on Monday night at Nanavati Hospital. He had been admitted in Cooper Hospital on August 19 and shifted Nanavati Hospital on Sunday.
-
Baklavi restaurant brawl: Victims allege police inaction, stage protest outside Ludhiana CP’s office
Alleging police inaction, complainant in the high-profile case of Baklavi restaurant brawl, Anirudh Garg, along with his supporters, staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Monday evening. He added that the court had also rejected the bail application of the accused SS Bindra, town planner, municipal corporation, Bathinda. Police would arrest the accused soon, he added.
-
Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale
Teachers of the local unit of Government College Teachers' Association on Monday staged a dharna at SCD Government College, from 11 am to 1 pm, against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission and de-linking from UGC. Teachers suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise.
-
ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against hChhabriaearlier this year. In July, the ED booked Chhabria under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on a cheating case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics