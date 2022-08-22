Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines

Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 11:28 PM IST

Earlier, Ludhiana MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the connections were snapped as dairy waste and cow dung was being discharged straight into the sewer lines which was causing choking, overflowing of sewerage

Executive engineer Purushotam Lal spearheaded the team that snapped connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines. (HT FILE)
Executive engineer Purushotam Lal spearheaded the team that snapped connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation on Monday snapped water and sewerage connections of seven polluting dairy units in Bhagat Singh colony and Gajja Jain colony, Zone- B, for discharging untreated waste in the sewer lines.

Executive engineer Purushotam Lal headed that team that took the action against the polluting units.

Earlier, MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.

Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said that the action had been taken as dairy waste and cow dung was being discharged straight into the sewer lines which was causing choking, overflowing of sewerage and hygiene problems in the area.

Besides, the untreated waste from these dairy units was also posing problems for the treatment plant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Memberof Sangam Mitra Mandal with the notice. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

    Ganesh mandal in Pune denied permission to depict Afzal Khan’s killing scene

    The Kothrud Police on Monday denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, the lieutenant of Kutub Shah of Bijapur by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting August 31. The Pune Police has advised mandals to avoid themes that can create communal disharmony.

  • Representational image.

    Dahi Handi festival: Mumbai youth succumbs to injuries at Nanavati hospital

    A man died succumbed to Sandesh Dalvi, 24 years' injuries that he sustained during the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai on Thursday. 24 years, Sandesh Dalvi, passed away late on Monday night at Nanavati Hospital. He had been admitted in Cooper Hospital on August 19 and shifted Nanavati Hospital on Sunday.

  • Baklavi restaurant brawl: Victims allege police inaction, stage protest outside Ludhiana CP’s office

    Baklavi restaurant brawl: Victims allege police inaction, stage protest outside Ludhiana CP’s office

    Alleging police inaction, complainant in the high-profile case of Baklavi restaurant brawl, Anirudh Garg, along with his supporters, staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Monday evening. He added that the court had also rejected the bail application of the accused SS Bindra, town planner, municipal corporation, Bathinda. Police would arrest the accused soon, he added.

  • Protest by SCD Government college teachers against the state government regarding non-implementation of 7th pay commission underway in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale

    Teachers of the local unit of Government College Teachers' Association on Monday staged a dharna at SCD Government College, from 11 am to 1 pm, against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission and de-linking from UGC. Teachers suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise.

  • Dilip Chhabria Dilip Chhabria Design Pvt. Ltd. (DC) at his Corporate Office in mumbai. For Shally’s story shoot happened on 2/03/12, pic by hemant mishra/mint.

    ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria

    Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned automobile designer and DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria in connection with the money laundering case registered against hChhabriaearlier this year. In July, the ED booked Chhabria under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 based on a cheating case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2020.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out