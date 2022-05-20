Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of over three dozen dyeing units

Acting against the dyeing units, which have been illegally dumping the untreated waste in the municipal corporation’s (MC) sewer lines even after the establishment of common effluent treatment plants (CETP), the civic body disconnected over three dozen connections of dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur road on Friday.

The civic body officials stated that the Punjab Dyers’ Association had earlier told that the two CETPs for Tajpur road and Focal point industry have been made operational and no unit will now dump the waste in MC sewer lines, but to no avail.

As per the officials, all seven dyeing units’ connections were disconnected in the Focal Point area. Further, around 30 units on Kakka Dhola road, adjoining sewer treatment plant (STP), Jamalpur, were also dumping the waste in the MC lines through a joint connection. That connection has also been snapped by the MC team.

MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said the owners of these units are dumping the waste in the CETP lines, but as per the norms, only up to a certain amount the waste can be dumped. The excessive waste was still being dumped in the MC lines, choking the MC sewage system.

The drive will continue and they will also lodge FIRs against the defaulters if they reattach the connections with MC lines illegally, SIngh said.

Adds to Buddha Nullah pollution

The MC officials stated that the dumping of untreated waste by dyeing units in the MC sewer lines also adds to the pollution in the Buddha Nullah, as the sewage treatment plants (STPs) of MC were not designed to treat the industrial waste.