Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of over three dozen dyeing units
Acting against the dyeing units, which have been illegally dumping the untreated waste in the municipal corporation’s (MC) sewer lines even after the establishment of common effluent treatment plants (CETP), the civic body disconnected over three dozen connections of dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur road on Friday.
The civic body officials stated that the Punjab Dyers’ Association had earlier told that the two CETPs for Tajpur road and Focal point industry have been made operational and no unit will now dump the waste in MC sewer lines, but to no avail.
As per the officials, all seven dyeing units’ connections were disconnected in the Focal Point area. Further, around 30 units on Kakka Dhola road, adjoining sewer treatment plant (STP), Jamalpur, were also dumping the waste in the MC lines through a joint connection. That connection has also been snapped by the MC team.
MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said the owners of these units are dumping the waste in the CETP lines, but as per the norms, only up to a certain amount the waste can be dumped. The excessive waste was still being dumped in the MC lines, choking the MC sewage system.
The drive will continue and they will also lodge FIRs against the defaulters if they reattach the connections with MC lines illegally, SIngh said.
Adds to Buddha Nullah pollution
The MC officials stated that the dumping of untreated waste by dyeing units in the MC sewer lines also adds to the pollution in the Buddha Nullah, as the sewage treatment plants (STPs) of MC were not designed to treat the industrial waste.
As cops begin anti-encroachment drive, Noida auto union demands auto stands
The Noida Autorickshaw Drivers' Association has put forth a demand to provide drivers with auto stands across the city. There are only six earmarked auto stands in the city - one each at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the Botanical Garden Metro station, the Ganga shopping complex at Sector 29, the Sector 12/22 crossing, Sector 21, and Sector 6.
Inquiry finds more irregularities in land acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway project
In a latest inquiry carried out by the Ghaziabad district administration, names of several persons have emerged who allegedly carried out sale deeds related to land at Rasoolpur Sikrod and Matiyala villages even after the notification of land acquisition was issued for the Delhi Meerut Expressway project. Earlier this month, the state government had also initiated proceedings for recommending the suspension of 2004 batch IAS officer Nidhi Kesarwani, who had served as Ghaziabad district magistrate.
Three cops booked for negligence after suspect flees from custody in GB Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday booked three police officers for alleged negligence after a suspect fled their custody at Jewar police station, officials said. According to police, Amit was arrested on Wednesday under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police had recovered around 1.5 kilogram of marijuana from his possession.
Since 2017, only six deceased organ donations carried out at city’s public hospitals
Mumbai: Since 2017, public hospitals in the city have carried out only six deceased organ donations, reveals data from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC). A negligible contribution, despite the heavy patient footfall in these facilities. “Mumbai's public hospitals have tremendous potential for organ donations,” said Dr Bharat Shah, general secretary, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre. According to Shah, the city has around 40 registered organ transplant centres, including four public hospitals.
Swatantra Dev Singh becomes leader of UP Upper House
Jal Shakti and flood control minister Swatantra Dev Singh has been recognised as the leader of the House in the Vidhan Parishad. Giving this information here an Upper House spokesman said that Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh recognised Swatanra Dev Singh as the House leader, on Friday, before the commencement of the session of the UP legislature on Monday.
