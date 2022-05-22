Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk
Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk

Over half-a-dozen encroachments in the form of shanties and vends were removed from the site by the MC team in the presence of police force in Ludhiana
MC teams removed encroachments near Shivpuri chowk in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 22, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. The officials said the action was taken after complaints were received against the encroachments, which were also a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic. Over half-a-dozen encroachments in the form of shanties and vends were removed from the site in the presence of police force.

More news in brief

Dist logs a fresh Covid case

Ludhiana A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Of 1,09,924 cases reported in the district, 1,07,629 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday. Of these, 13 were under home isolation and two were undergoing treatment in hospitals.

PNB circle head accorded warm welcome

Ludhiana The newly-constituted team members of All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association (AIPNBOA), Ludhiana, accorded a warm welcome to deputy general manager Praveen Kumar Gupta, who assumed charge as Ludhiana circle head on Saturday. AIPNBOA team was led by circle president Dinesh Kumar and circle secretary Rohit Kakkar. Gupta assured that he will be proactive in solving the problems being faced by officer staff members of the bank.

Solve pending cases or face transfer, CP warns SHOs

Ludhiana Commissioner of police (CP ) Kautubh Sharma convened a meeting with all gazetted officers and station house officers (SHO) of 29 police stations on Saturday. The CP asked them to listen to the grievances of people immediately and not defer the matter. The CP told that the ACP and SHO would be held responsible in case of heinous crime in their areas. He also warned the officials of transfer if they fail to solve the cases.

24/7 canal based water supply project: MC chief to visit South Africa under information exchange programme

Ludhiana With the state government working to implement World Bank-funded 24/7 canal-based water supply project in city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal among other senior officials from local bodies department will be visiting South Africa on May 23 under information-sharing programme to study the project already implemented in Africa. The official five-day tour will be sponsored by World Bank. The state government is expected to float tenders for the first phase of 3,200-crore project soon.

QUICKREADS
  • Three other people were killed in separate incidents during the squall in the districts. While one was killed after being hit by lightning, two others were killed when trees got uprooted and fell on them. (PTI PHOTO.)

    2 school children killed while rowing after being hit by squall in Kolkata

    Kolkata: Two school children were killed when the boat in which they were practicing rowing in a lake in south Kolkata, overturned after being hit by a squall on Saturday afternoon. Kolkata, along with several other districts in south Bengal, was hit by a storm on Saturday around 4:30 pm. At least three other people were killed in separate incidents during the squall in the districts. The doctors declared them dead on arrival.

  • Speakers addressing during the conference held on start-ups organized by Ludhiana Chapter of NIRC of ICSI in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | State conference held on ‘Startups: One step towards self-reliance’

    A state conference on the topic 'Startups: One step towards self-reliance' organised by the Ludhiana chapter of Northern India Regional Council of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (NIRC of ICSI) was held here on Saturday. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest KAP Sinha, principal secretary, finance, Government of Punjab. CS Devendra V Deshpande, president, ICSI emphasised the partnership between the professional institutions and industries for better economic growth of the country.

  • Life-saving techniques being demonstrated in a session held by CII in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | CII holds session on life-saving techniques for cops

    Confederation of Indian Industry, in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, organised an interactive session on life-saving techniques (basic life support) for Ludhiana police at Police Lines here on May 20. A medical health check-up camp was organised for police officials. Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Soumya Mishra said the session would help police to engage not only the industry, but also the society at large and make them partners in creating a new Ludhiana.

  • Position holders of RCG, Ludhiana, flashing victory signs. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | RGC students bag varsity positions

    Students of Ramgarhia Girls College bagged varsity positions in MA (music vocal, first and third semester) Panjab University examination. Both Tejpreet Kaur and Chetna Rani of third semester topped the university with 93%, Ravleen Kaur Chawla secured eighth position in PU and second in college with 87%, Gurwinder Kaur stood third in college with 84%. In BSc first semester, Muskan, Rajji and Rupinder, Aditi secured top three positions with 92.6%, 91.3%, and 90.3%, respectively.

  • Session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” was held at Radisson Blu hotel in Ludhiana by FICO. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana | 400 attend session on energy efficiency measures held by FICO

    Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” at Radisson Blu hotel here. The session, attended by 400 members, was organised in association with EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any carbon-emitting industry, therefore, it is high time for industrial fraternity, especially the exporters, to adopt energy efficiency measures, President Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO said.

