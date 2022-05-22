Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk
The municipal corporation (MC) teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. The officials said the action was taken after complaints were received against the encroachments, which were also a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic. Over half-a-dozen encroachments in the form of shanties and vends were removed from the site in the presence of police force.
More news in brief
Dist logs a fresh Covid case
PNB circle head accorded warm welcome
Solve pending cases or face transfer, CP warns SHOs
24/7 canal based water supply project: MC chief to visit South Africa under information exchange programme
-
2 school children killed while rowing after being hit by squall in Kolkata
Kolkata: Two school children were killed when the boat in which they were practicing rowing in a lake in south Kolkata, overturned after being hit by a squall on Saturday afternoon. Kolkata, along with several other districts in south Bengal, was hit by a storm on Saturday around 4:30 pm. At least three other people were killed in separate incidents during the squall in the districts. The doctors declared them dead on arrival.
-
Ludhiana | State conference held on ‘Startups: One step towards self-reliance’
A state conference on the topic 'Startups: One step towards self-reliance' organised by the Ludhiana chapter of Northern India Regional Council of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (NIRC of ICSI) was held here on Saturday. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest KAP Sinha, principal secretary, finance, Government of Punjab. CS Devendra V Deshpande, president, ICSI emphasised the partnership between the professional institutions and industries for better economic growth of the country.
-
Ludhiana | CII holds session on life-saving techniques for cops
Confederation of Indian Industry, in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, organised an interactive session on life-saving techniques (basic life support) for Ludhiana police at Police Lines here on May 20. A medical health check-up camp was organised for police officials. Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Soumya Mishra said the session would help police to engage not only the industry, but also the society at large and make them partners in creating a new Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana | RGC students bag varsity positions
Students of Ramgarhia Girls College bagged varsity positions in MA (music vocal, first and third semester) Panjab University examination. Both Tejpreet Kaur and Chetna Rani of third semester topped the university with 93%, Ravleen Kaur Chawla secured eighth position in PU and second in college with 87%, Gurwinder Kaur stood third in college with 84%. In BSc first semester, Muskan, Rajji and Rupinder, Aditi secured top three positions with 92.6%, 91.3%, and 90.3%, respectively.
-
Ludhiana | 400 attend session on energy efficiency measures held by FICO
Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” at Radisson Blu hotel here. The session, attended by 400 members, was organised in association with EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any carbon-emitting industry, therefore, it is high time for industrial fraternity, especially the exporters, to adopt energy efficiency measures, President Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics