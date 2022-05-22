Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk

The municipal corporation (MC) teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. The officials said the action was taken after complaints were received against the encroachments, which were also a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic. Over half-a-dozen encroachments in the form of shanties and vends were removed from the site in the presence of police force.

Dist logs a fresh Covid case

Ludhiana A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Of 1,09,924 cases reported in the district, 1,07,629 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday. Of these, 13 were under home isolation and two were undergoing treatment in hospitals.

PNB circle head accorded warm welcome

Ludhiana The newly-constituted team members of All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association (AIPNBOA), Ludhiana, accorded a warm welcome to deputy general manager Praveen Kumar Gupta, who assumed charge as Ludhiana circle head on Saturday. AIPNBOA team was led by circle president Dinesh Kumar and circle secretary Rohit Kakkar. Gupta assured that he will be proactive in solving the problems being faced by officer staff members of the bank.

Solve pending cases or face transfer, CP warns SHOs

Ludhiana Commissioner of police (CP ) Kautubh Sharma convened a meeting with all gazetted officers and station house officers (SHO) of 29 police stations on Saturday. The CP asked them to listen to the grievances of people immediately and not defer the matter. The CP told that the ACP and SHO would be held responsible in case of heinous crime in their areas. He also warned the officials of transfer if they fail to solve the cases.

24/7 canal based water supply project: MC chief to visit South Africa under information exchange programme

Ludhiana With the state government working to implement World Bank-funded 24/7 canal-based water supply project in city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal among other senior officials from local bodies department will be visiting South Africa on May 23 under information-sharing programme to study the project already implemented in Africa. The official five-day tour will be sponsored by World Bank. The state government is expected to float tenders for the first phase of ₹3,200-crore project soon.