 Ludhiana MC to float ₹9-crore tender for waste management at Tajpur Road dump site - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana MC to float 9-crore tender for waste management at Tajpur Road dump site

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2024 10:30 PM IST

The ₹9-crore tender for waste management at the Tajpur Road dump site is aimed at managing and stacking garbage using three excavators and six tippers

The municipal corporation (MC) is set to issue a 9 crore tender for management of commercial waste and machinery for managing garbage stacks at the Tajpur Road dumping site, officials said.

Officials say tender for waste management at the Tajpur Road dump site will be finalised within two months. (HT )
Officials say tender for waste management at the Tajpur Road dump site will be finalised within two months. (HT )

They added that the tender has been vetted and would be finalised within two months.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The tender is aimed at managing and stacking garbage using three excavators and six tippers. The initiative is expected to improve waste management at the city’s main dumping site.

According to MC officials, 21 dumping sites will soon have static compactors. Currently, 12 static compactors are operational and the remaining units will be installed shortly.

Superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “A private firm would collect around 400 metric tonnes of garbage from commercial sites every day and stack it at the dumping site. The tenders would be floated soon and are expected to mature within two months.”

The private firm would take over garbage collection from commercial sites, supplementing MC fleet of 10 trucks. Currently, these trucks serve 21 sites.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve the city’s waste management system.

With the installation of static compactors and the engagement of a private firm, the MC hopes to achieve 99% efficiency in waste management at the dumping site, officials said, and added that the focus would be on bio-mining and segregating dry and wet waste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC to float 9-crore tender for waste management at Tajpur Road dump site
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On