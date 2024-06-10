Ludhiana MC to float 9-crore tender for waste management at Tajpur Road dump site

The municipal corporation (MC) is set to issue a ₹9 crore tender for management of commercial waste and machinery for managing garbage stacks at the Tajpur Road dumping site, officials said. Officials say tender for waste management at the Tajpur Road dump site will be finalised within two months. (HT )

They added that the tender has been vetted and would be finalised within two months.

The tender is aimed at managing and stacking garbage using three excavators and six tippers. The initiative is expected to improve waste management at the city’s main dumping site.

According to MC officials, 21 dumping sites will soon have static compactors. Currently, 12 static compactors are operational and the remaining units will be installed shortly.

Superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar said, “A private firm would collect around 400 metric tonnes of garbage from commercial sites every day and stack it at the dumping site. The tenders would be floated soon and are expected to mature within two months.”

The private firm would take over garbage collection from commercial sites, supplementing MC fleet of 10 trucks. Currently, these trucks serve 21 sites.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve the city’s waste management system.

With the installation of static compactors and the engagement of a private firm, the MC hopes to achieve 99% efficiency in waste management at the dumping site, officials said, and added that the focus would be on bio-mining and segregating dry and wet waste.