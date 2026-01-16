Ludhiana MC to get ₹133 crore for road works, floats tenders

With the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) set to receive a special assistance grant of ₹133 crore, several tenders have been floated for road upgrade and construction works across the city. The projects have received approval from the committee of chief engineers, paving the way for execution in different zones and constituencies. Technical clearance received for ₹126.63-crore projects, says official. (Manish/HT)

According to official records, the grant will be utilised mainly for strengthening and upgrading roads using bitumen, ready mix concrete (RMC) and mastic asphalt. The works cover North, South, West and Central constituencies, including residential areas, industrial belts and major arterial roads.

In the North constituency, several key projects have been planned in Zone-A and adjoining sub-zones. These include upgradation of various roads, including those laid with bitumen as well as RMC, with an approved cost running into over ₹30 crore.

A major project includes the upgradation of the elevated road from Jagraon Bridge to Chand Cinema using mastic asphalt, aimed at improving durability and riding comfort. Roads in wards 1 and 95, along with multiple stretches in sub-zone D1, will also be upgraded.

In Zone-C of the South constituency, special focus will be on Industrial Area C and the Focal Point area, which face heavy vehicular movement. These works are expected to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity for industries.

For the West constituency, works costing over ₹12.6 crore have been okayed. Officials said these works would address long-pending demands of residents regarding damaged and narrow road stretches.

In the Central constituency, both bituminous and RMC roads will be upgraded in multiple wards.

Special projects have also been approved for Atam Nagar constituency, including BM and SDBC works in sub-zone D2. In addition, several major city roads—such as Tajpur Road, Bahadur Ke Road, Metro Road, Rahon Road, Bhamian Road and roads in Jamalpur and Mundian Kalan—will be upgraded under this grant.

While the total estimated cost of projects stands at ₹133.08 crore, works worth around ₹126.63 crore have received technical approval. MC superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said, “Tenders for these projects worth ₹126.63 crore have already been floated and the work is expected to begin soon in phases.”