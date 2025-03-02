Menu Explore
Ludhiana MC to give facelift to focal point areas with projects worth over 35 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 02, 2025 08:14 AM IST

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated that the facelift include projects worth around ₹11.50 crore for upgrading road infrastructure and ₹7.5 crore for streets lights/high mast lights among other projects for improving sewerage system, redeveloping parks

A presentation regarding the facelift of Focal Point areas was shared with the industrialists during a session held by Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, mayor principal Inderjit Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal at Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) complex in Focal point on Saturday.

MC chief says upgrade includes better road infra, streetlights and new sewer lines. (HT file photo)
MC chief says upgrade includes better road infra, streetlights and new sewer lines. (HT file photo)

The municipal corporation will be taking up projects worth 35 crore for improving road infrastructure, street lights, sewerage, parks in the coming time. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated that the facelift include projects worth around 11.50 crore for upgrading road infrastructure and 7.5 crore for streets lights/high mast lights among other projects for improving sewerage system, redeveloping parks.

President CICU, Upkar Singh Ahuja, president FIEO SC Ralhan, president Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rajnish Ahuja and Rahul Ahuja, vice president CICU Ram Lubhaya, Rahul Verma among other industrial representatives were present in the meeting.

Zonal commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain, zonal commissioner (Zone C) Gurpal Singh, chief engineer Ravinder Garg, SE Praveen Singla, SE Sham Lal Gupta, MTP Vijay Kumar among other officials of MC’s tehbazaari wing, B&R branch, O&M cell were also present in the meeting. MC commissioner Dachalwal directed the concerned officials to complete the formalities at the earliest and hand over the parks/green belts to industrial groups for maintenance.

