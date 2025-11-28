Ludhiana: MC violating NGT orders by narrowing Buddha Nullah: PAC

Construction work along Buddha Nullah by the municipal corporation (MC) has sparked protests from residents and environmental groups, who claim the waterway’s width is being illegally reduced in violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders. The tribunal had ordered a few months ago that no construction, temporary or permanent, should take place along Budha Nullah until further notice. A retaining wall along the Buddha Nullah near Shivpuri bridge in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Public Action Committee (PAC), which has already filed a case with the NGT over the issue, plans to submit another complaint highlighting the latest work near Shivpuri bridge, where 8 to 10 feet of the Buddha Nullah has reportedly been encroached upon. According to them, the civic body has recently completed a retaining wall near Shivpuri bridge.

Activists warn that such violations not only breach environmental regulations but also heighten the risk of flooding during the monsoon and threaten the ecological balance of the city.

The tribunal has asked the deputy commissioner to provide a detailed clarification at the next hearing, though activists claim authorities are not taking sufficient action.

Residents living near the riverbank have been asked to vacate the area to allow road widening between Shivpuri and the upcoming bridge.

Activists say this is part of a repeated pattern, citing similar work near Shivpuri, Fatehgarh Mohalla, and Gau Ghat, and now near Chand Cinema, which they allege is again reducing the width of the nullah in violation of NGT orders.

Meanwhile, MLA Madan Lal Bagga said the new bridge near Chand Cinema is intended to ease heavy traffic on the link road between Chhawni Mohalla and Salem Tabri. He added that three bridges are under construction: Kundanpuri (already operational), Shivpuri (under construction), and Chand Cinema (just started), and insisted that the Buddha Nullah’s width would not be affected.

MP Balbir Singh Seechewal opposed any reduction in Buddha Nullah width. “Budha Nullah already overflows during the monsoon and that narrowing it could worsen waterlogging,” he said. PAC member Kapil Arora said the committee will pursue the matter legally, noting that repeated construction along the Buddha Nullah has been ignored by officials. Civic body commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that he had directed superintendent engineer to ensure that the width of Buddha Nullah is not reduced.