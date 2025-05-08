Ludhiana: MC workers protest over job regularisation

A group of overaged sanitation employees, who claim they were not regularised along with their colleagues, staged a protest at the municipal corporation (MC) Zone A office on Wednesday. In a symbolic gesture, they offered candies to MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, expressing their frustration over what they described as ‘meethi goli’ (fake assurances) regarding permanent jobs. A primary concern highlighted by the federation was the precarious situation of overaged sanitation workers. (HT Photo)

The protest coincided with a decisive meeting between the Municipal Employees Federation Punjab and key MC officials, including commissioner Dachalwal and mayor Inderjeet Kaur. Federation representatives voiced a strong demand for immediate action to improve the working conditions of sanitation workers in the city.

A primary concern highlighted by the federation was the precarious situation of overaged sanitation workers. Despite their long years of service, many remain in temporary positions, lacking the security and benefits associated with permanent employment. The federation urgently called for the issuance of permanent appointment letters to these dedicated employees.

The issue of seniority-based promotions was also a major point of contention. The federation pointed out that numerous experienced sanitation workers, some with decades of service, have been stagnant in their careers. They are advocating for the immediate promotion of 36 senior workers, urging the MC administration to acknowledge their years of hard work and dedication.

Furthermore, the outsourcing of municipal jobs drew strong criticism from the protesting workers. They believe that outsourcing erodes workers’ rights, leading to job insecurity and reduced benefits. The federation demanded the complete abolition of outsourcing contracts, advocating for a return to direct hiring practices to ensure fair treatment and long-term employment for all sanitation staff.

Adding to their demands, the sanitation workers called for the implementation of a robust medical insurance scheme with a coverage of ₹10 lakh. This demand underscores the significant physical risks inherent in their duties and the need for adequate health protection.

Federation leaders Veer Shreshth, Sanjeev Gill, and Vipin Kalyan, who spearheaded the protest and represented the workers in the meeting, expressed hope that the Mayor and Commissioner would take swift and meaningful steps to address their grievances. They emphasized that sanitation workers, whose crucial labour often goes unacknowledged, are now firmly demanding the recognition, security, and respect they rightfully deserve for their essential contributions to the city.