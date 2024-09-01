Ludhiana MC yet to re-carpet Lodhi Club road

The work order for the same was issued in the month of January Commuters say potholes on the Lodhi Club Road hinder traffic, lead to frequent accidents. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Municipal corporation (MC) has not yet started the re-carpeting work on Lodhi Club Road, which was listed as ‘in progress’ when the report was submitted to the deputy commissioner during the Lok Sabha elections. A work order worth ₹1 crore was issued for this project back in December last year.

It is reported that hundreds of development project work orders were issued in November and December last year, just before the model code of conduct came into effect. However, many of these projects have not yet started.

Gurcharan Singh Minta, a resident of J Block BRS Nagar, said, “Lodhi Club road is one of the busiest roads in the city, and there are dangerous potholes. These potholes are causing regular accidents. Just two days ago, two girls had an accident while riding their scooter due to a large pothole near Sacred Heart School on this road.”

Rupinder Kaur, another resident of BRS Nagar, said, “Most of the city roads are in terrible condition. The municipal corporation did not start repair work during the summer. They are delaying re-carpeting because of the upcoming MC elections. This is poor governance, and people are suffering because of it.”

Sachpreet Singh, another city resident, added,